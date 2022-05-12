HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Amanda Blanc | Aviva CEO's sexism whistleblowing is the radical honesty we need right now

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Aviva CEO's sexism whistleblowing is the radical honesty we need right now

Corporate sexism is alive and well within the workplace, if the alleged experience of Aviva’s Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Blanc, is in any way indicative of the wider professional world. Blanc boldly threw the subject into the spotlight by sharing her own experiences of reportedly fielding abusive comments levelled at her by the company’s own shareholders last week.

Her revelations relate directly to comments reportedly made by as-of-yet-anonymous members of the FTSE100-listed firm’s shareholder group, at its annual AGM on Monday. Among the innumerable deeply misogynistic comments aimed at her include allegations that she was ‘not the man for the job’ and that ‘they (women) are so good at basic housekeeping activities, I'm sure this will be reflected in the direction of the Board in future’.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

An outlier in HR's remit that needs a solution
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Parental leave | An outlier in HR's remit that needs a solution

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained
Moorepay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee rights | Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Prioritise people across your value chain
SAP
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Insight | Prioritise people across your value chain

  • Magazine
  • 4 mins read
Why this firm launched a female mentorship programme
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Britvic | Why this firm launched a female mentorship programme

  • News
  • 4 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
Does adopting a coaching approach as a leader make a difference?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Does adopting a coaching approach as a leader make a difference?

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence