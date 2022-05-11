Should employees have 'nap breaks' at work?

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at ‘nap breaks’ at work. It includes:

New data finding that 50% of Millennials want regular nap breaks at work during the office day.

A look at some firms, including Google, who have been known to provide nap pods.

Insight on whether HR should encourage staff to nap at work.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: