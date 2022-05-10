Johnson and Starmer's political turmoil raises urgent questions for HR

Much has been written about the ongoing scandal that has plagued Prime Minister Boris Johnson since revelations around potential breaches of COVID-19 gathering rules within the Conservative Party took place. However, the latest developments in the case raise some serious questions for the HR world, which should be addressed.

In fact, the ‘partygate’ debate took on new meaning this month as the ongoing fracas enveloped the Labour Party too; the opposition has publicly and repeatedly decried the actions of the PM and the Conservative party, for ‘losing the trust of the public’. Johnson has, in turn, repeatedly refused to resign.