HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Partygate & Beergate | Johnson and Starmer's political turmoil raises urgent questions for HR

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Johnson and Starmer's political turmoil raises urgent questions for HR

Much has been written about the ongoing scandal that has plagued Prime Minister Boris Johnson since revelations around potential breaches of COVID-19 gathering rules within the Conservative Party took place. However, the latest developments in the case raise some serious questions for the HR world, which should be addressed.

In fact, the ‘partygate’ debate took on new meaning this month as the ongoing fracas enveloped the Labour Party too; the opposition has publicly and repeatedly decried the actions of the PM and the Conservative party, for ‘losing the trust of the public’. Johnson has, in turn, repeatedly refused to resign.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

'Disgusting' mass sacking scandal 'must be a turning point for worker rights'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

P&O Ferries | 'Disgusting' mass sacking scandal 'must be a turning point for worker rights'

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained
Moorepay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee rights | Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Naleena Gururani, Chief People Officer, Hyperoptic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Naleena Gururani, Chief People Officer, Hyperoptic

  • Magazine
  • 8 mins read
Have employers changed their approach to work perks?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Wellbeing & pets | Have employers changed their approach to work perks?

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
How to Build Cultural Resilience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Build Cultural Resilience

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence