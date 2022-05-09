Is Lord Sugar's scathing attack on PwC's flexible working policies valid?

Last week, ‘Big Four’ professional services firm PwC announced that, as summer approaches, its staff would have the opportunity to take Friday afternoons off to aid in their wellbeing and contribute to greater flexibility in working structures.

The news, which was shared widely on news sites such as the BBC and the Guardian, stated that the firm intended to keep the scheme in place throughout the summer months, concluding in August, when a normal five-day week would be reinstated.