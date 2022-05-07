HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Not enough to live on' | UK among worst countries for paid maternity leave

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
UK among worst countries for paid maternity leave

The UK and Ireland are on the brink of a baby boom, but a new league table comparing statutory maternity pay during the cost of living crisis shows they are falling short compared to most of their European neighbours.

The rankings have been produced by Boundless, a global employment platform, after analysing how individual countries compensated women as they become new mothers. Employers and Governments in Europe are responsible for covering statutory pay for new mothers to varying degrees.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Why ethnicity pay gap data is now essential and how to start reporting
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Pay Disparity | Why ethnicity pay gap data is now essential and how to start reporting

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
How to use technology to showcase your benefits and strengthen EVP
Reward Gateway
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Attracting talent | How to use technology to showcase your benefits and strengthen EVP

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
TV star's ex-staff SLAM working conditions after controversial work ethics jibe
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Kim Kardashian | TV star's ex-staff SLAM working conditions after controversial work ethics jibe

  • News
  • 5 mins read
How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to become an employer of choice during the cost of living crisis

  • Webinar
  • Register Now
Recognition Calendar 2022
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recognition Calendar 2022

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence