3 in 5 workers have experienced 'Imposter Syndrome'

3 in 5 workers have experienced 'Imposter Syndrome'

Three in five workers have experienced imposter syndrome, with women and younger people disproportionately more likely to have feelings of self-doubt, according to a new report.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, global jobs website Indeed has released the findings of its Working on Wellbeing report, based on a YouGov survey of 2,500 UK workers around mental health. It highlighted how workers still are not getting the support needed from their employer.

