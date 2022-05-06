How should HR support workers during times of crisis?

Convenience store chain McColl's has fallen into administration, potentially placing thousands of jobs at risk and giving the firm’s HR leaders serious concerns about how to support worried staff.

The retailer confirmed on Friday May 6 that it had appointed PwC as administrators, after lenders did not want to extend banking agreements that were keeping the business going. Supermarket giant Morrison’s has reportedly pitched a rescue deal which would see thousands of jobs saved, however, this idea is said to be at a very early stage.