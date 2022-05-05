Worrying rise in staff excusing bullying & discrimination as 'banter'

“Banter” has increasingly been invoked in employment tribunals as a justification for alleged discrimination and harassment, new research has revealed.
A study from employment law firm GQ|Littler found that the number of employment tribunals claims relating to ‘banter’ in the workplace saw a 45% increase, from 67 in 2020 to 97 in 2021.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.