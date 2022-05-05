HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

'Offensive territory' | Worrying rise in staff excusing bullying & discrimination as 'banter'

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worrying rise in staff excusing bullying & discrimination as 'banter'

“Banter” has increasingly been invoked in employment tribunals as a justification for alleged discrimination and harassment, new research has revealed.

A study from employment law firm GQ|Littler found that the number of employment tribunals claims relating to ‘banter’ in the workplace saw a 45% increase, from 67 in 2020 to 97 in 2021.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to address employees and handle business disruption
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Ukraine crisis | How to address employees and handle business disruption

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained
Moorepay
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Employee rights | Pregnancy and maternity discrimination explained

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
Naleena Gururani, Chief People Officer, Hyperoptic
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Star Interview | Naleena Gururani, Chief People Officer, Hyperoptic

  • Magazine
  • 8 mins read
How these firms are supporting women at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Samsung & Zurich | How these firms are supporting women at work

  • News
  • 6 mins read
Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Building an inclusive culture for hybrid workforces

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
How to Build Cultural Resilience
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Build Cultural Resilience

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence