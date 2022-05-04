High stress leaves 45% of workers 'feeling like running away'

Recent data has found that 44% of workers admit that they don’t feel in control in their life – a figure which is said to be an increase of 30% in just four years.

According to O.C. Tanner’s 2022 Global Culture Report – which analysed the perspectives of more than 38,000 staff and leaders from 21 countries – the data also found that 45% of survey respondents confessed that there are times where they have felt like running away.