Firm says staff can work from home permanently if they take HUGE pay cut

A London law firm has offered staff the option to work from home permanently... if they take a 20% pay cut.
As first reported by law firm news outlet rollonfriday.com, all employees and lawyers (with the exception of partners) at City firm Stephenson Harwood have been given the ultimatum amid ongoing debates about the role of hybrid and homeworking, following the end of the UK Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.
