Inequality | Gov 'failing Black and Asian workers' with Employment Bill delay

Gov 'failing Black and Asian workers' with Employment Bill delay

Racial inequality in the workplace is likely to become further entrenched by the Government’s decision to delay the Employment Bill, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has warned.

The Independent reports that plans to introduce the legislation have been dropped from this month’s Queen’s Speech for the second consecutive year. Although the Government has not yet given a reason for this decision, the Conservative Party initially committed to introducing an Employment Bill in 2019; so far, this has yet to materialise.

