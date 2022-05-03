Amazon funds staff travel for abortions & drug abuse help - should you follow?

Amazon will reimburse staff in the US who travel for a wide range of non-life threatening medical treatments, including elective abortions.
The firm told its staff on Monday it will pay up to £3,195 ($4,000) in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters news agency.
