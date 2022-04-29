What makes a leader 'good'?

In this edition of the podcast, Erik Niewiarowski has a chat with Kieran Howells on all things leadership. The pair talk about the rapid evolution of effective leadership due to the pandemic and highlight stories of excellent and poor leadership.

