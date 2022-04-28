HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Staff shortages | UK workers dealing with 'unmanageable' workloads

UK workers dealing with 'unmanageable' workloads

New research has revealed that nearly two-fifths of workers are reporting “unmanageable” workloads because of staff shortages.

TotalJobs surveyed over 2,000 British workers and found that 38% were buckling under the strain of their workloads, with almost half (47%) begging for additional staff to be hired to make their workload more manageable. As a result, 78% of those surveyed says they’ve experienced burnout symptoms related to work since the start of the year.

