Boss' critique of 'entitled' young staff sparks debate on Millennial work attitudes

Young workers have an 'inflated sense of entitlement' and an inability to deal with workplace conflict, a top recruitment boss has claimed.
Recruitment specialist Gary Ashworth believes that Millennial and Gen Y workers find it too easy to walk away from challenges, and need to learn how to better respond to criticism in the workplace – explaining that disagreements can lead to more creativity and better business outcomes.
