Elon Musk's Twitter takeover sparks fears of disgruntled staff 'going rogue'

Twitter is reportedly blocking any changes or updates to the platform amid fears that some staff, left disgruntled by Elon Musk’s takeover deal, could ‘go rogue’ and sabotage operations.

As first reported by Bloomberg, the social media giant appears to be taking drastic steps to offset the risk of activist employees expressing their discontent, after the board approved Musk’s $44billion (approx. £35billion) takeover bid.