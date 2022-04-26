HR experts explore legal risks behind MP's 'cowardly' notes to WFH staff

HR experts have weighed in on the controversy surrounding Jacob Rees-Mogg's attempts to get staff back into the office full-time, highlighting the legal risks and detrimental impact on workforce morale caused by his actions.
The MP was branded everything from “condescending” to “infantile” and “cowardly” this week after leaving notes on civil servants’ desks in apparent efforts to stop them working from home.
