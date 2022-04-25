Ex-McDonald's CEO wages war on firms with 'woke' HR policies

The former CEO of McDonald's has launched a campaign to combat what he considers to be “woke” corporate policies.
Ed Rensi, who ran the fast-food giant from 1991 to 1997, has partnered with conservative advocacy groups to form The Boardroom Initiative, with a goal to “defend shareholders and employees of public companies from "woke" policies and ensure corporate accountability”, according to Fox Business.
