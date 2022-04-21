HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Workplace of Now

Is hybrid working the biggest driver of business change today?

Is hybrid working the biggest driver of business change today?
Promoted by Is hybrid working the biggest driver of business change today?

In the first episode of Workplace of Now, presented along with Zellis, host Erik Niewiarowski speaks with Jacqui Summons, an HR thought leader on how hybrid working is the biggest driver of business change today.

The pair discusses the changing working patterns, how HR can step up to be more strategic business partners and how reflecting on the pandemic leads to forward-thinking around creating a hybrid workspace.

