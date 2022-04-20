Employee benefits for LGBTQ+ staff “insufficient”, study finds

One-third (33%) of employers think there are insufficient benefits for LGBTQ+ employees, according to research from digital health platform Peppy.

Although the corporate world has taken great strides towards becoming more diverse and inclusive in recent years – with the CEOs of M&S, PageGroup and the Co-operative Group recently co-signing a pledge to ‘Move the Dial’ on diversity in 2022 – nonetheless, 63% of employees who contributed to the Peppy research felt that it can be hard to get senior management to buy into benefits that do not support the majority of employees.