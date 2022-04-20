HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
'Changing our ways' | Deloitte bucks rivals' office trends with permanent switch to hybrid work

Deloitte is making a permanent switch to hybrid working, in a move which will see UK staff have the freedom to choose their own working patterns, according to new reports.

As reported by the Financial Times, the accountancy giant has embraced the working structure which was brought about as a result of the pandemic. The firm has told workers they can choose how often they want to work from home. This permanent decision follows a 2021 company survey which found that 96% of employees wanted the freedom to choose their working patterns.

