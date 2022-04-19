HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Cost of living | Half of UK firms have denied staff pay rises, data shows

Half of UK firms have denied staff pay rises, data shows

Britain’s workers seeking pay rises and extra help from their organisations are often coming away empty handed, research by the Chartered Management Institute has shown.

Whilst half of companies are providing basic pay awards, 48% reported that no raises are being offered or that they were unaware of plans to do so. The research also showed that 1 in 3 private sector managers is concerned about the financial strength of their organisation.

