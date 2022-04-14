HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The importance of resiliency for HR

The importance of resiliency for HR

In this edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski has an extensive conversation with Dr Alex Young, a former trauma surgeon and current CEO of Virti, to discuss soft skills for HR and employees.

The pair discuss the importance of resiliency for HR teams over the last two years, how teams can develop their own emotional intelligence, plus the keys to managing uncertainty - an element of modern life that is now constantly present. 

