Bank boss had 'no Muslims or Black Africans' hiring policy, tribunal hears

A bank worker was sacked after allegedly making a series of racial slurs in the workplace, including claims that she had a policy of not recruiting "Muslims or Black Africans", The Times has reported.
Jennifer Macleod was dismissed from her role as a project manager with Bank of Scotland after complaints were raised about her making derogatory remarks about ethnic minority employees.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.