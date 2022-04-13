What HR can learn from the No.10 lockdown fines scandal

Pressure has mounted on Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in recent weeks, as questions continue to be raised about their abilities for the roles of Prime Minster and Chancellor.
Debate about Sunak’s suitability for his role has mainly been due to reported Russian links to his wife’s finances, and a PR disaster which saw him use a retail worker’s car for a photo opportunity at a petrol station.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.
- Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.