HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Green it up | Two-thirds of employees demand more sustainability from their firms

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Two-thirds of employees demand more sustainability from their firms

67% of employees want their workplaces to become more sustainable, new research from businesswaste.co.uk has revealed.

Businesswaste.co.uk, a leading expert in business waste recycling and disposal, polled over 1,500 employees and found that, not only did more than two-thirds demand that their employer became more sustainable, but nearly two-thirds (62%) would be more likely to work for a sustainable company.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my FREE account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to unpick the complex process of time management, and rebuild back better
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

‘Always on culture' | How to unpick the complex process of time management, and rebuild back better

  • Feature
  • 7 mins read
The biggest challenges facing HR in 2022, according to over 100 professionals
Natural HR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

State of HR | The biggest challenges facing HR in 2022, according to over 100 professionals

  • Insight
  • 5 mins read
How RICOH is trailblazing in performance management
Achievers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Case Study | How RICOH is trailblazing in performance management

  • Magazine
  • 13 mins read
Ex-Peloton staff crash new CEO's first meeting after thousands of jobs cut
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

On your bike | Ex-Peloton staff crash new CEO's first meeting after thousands of jobs cut

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Redefining Employee Experience in a new era
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redefining Employee Experience in a new era

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence