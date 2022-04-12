Worker called 'good girl' by boss says HR showed 'no concern' over complaints

A tribunal has ruled that remarks such as “good girl” in the workplace amount to sexual harassment, The Telegraph reports.
According to legal documents, Frances Fricker successfully sued technology consultancy firm Gartner over claims that her boss used the remarks, despite her objections.
