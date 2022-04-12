1 in 3 workers now consider burnout 'inevitable'

One in three British workers believes that they will inevitably experience burnout at some point in their career, according to recent research by Asana.

The global team software company surveyed 10,000 workers from across the spectrum of work, including 2,000 in the UK, for its ‘Anatomy of Work Index’ study, which looked at the attitude and behaviour of knowledge workers throughout the world. The study discovered that a whopping 62% of British workers had experienced burnout in the last 12 months, with one in four (21%) experiencing it consistently – more than four times in 2021.