UK firms report fastest labour market growth since pre-pandemic

British firms have reported the fastest growth in the labour market since February 2020, according to business advisory firm BDO. In March, employment growth returned to pre-pandemic levels, the Guardian reported.
The BDO index measures business sentiment among senior managers; the organisation said it increased for a fifth consecutive month to 112.74 in February. The Guardian stated that anything above 95 points is considered to be growth.
