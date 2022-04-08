HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Sustainability &
Purpose Issue
Featuring: P&G, Burberry,
AkzoNobel, and Ocado Group
Read Here
Season 12

NEW PODCAST | Unpacking the UK Candidate Attraction report with Eploy

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Unpacking the UK Candidate Attraction report with Eploy

In this special edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, Erik Niewiarowski, Head of Video Content & Social Media at HR Grapevine, sits down with Bruce Groves, Marketing Director for Eploy Recruitment Software to unpack the 6th annual UK Candidate Attraction Report.

The pair discuss the report findings on issues like strategies for addressing skills shortages, job postings and what kind of content on job sites attract the best candidates.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more
with a FREE myGrapevine account.

  • Personalise content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

Spotlight on Wren Kitchens, leading the way with recruitment
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent teams | Spotlight on Wren Kitchens, leading the way with recruitment

Insight
3 mins read
P&G's people-driven approach to a sustainable future
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | P&G's people-driven approach to a sustainable future

Magazine
12 mins read
Govia Thameslink Railway reports apprentice boost
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Apprenticeship Week | Govia Thameslink Railway reports apprentice boost

News
3 mins read
The Candidate Experience: 6 Elements to Win Top Talent
Modern Hire
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

The Candidate Experience: 6 Elements to Win Top Talent

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Winning the Talent Tug of War
Reward Gateway
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Winning the Talent Tug of War

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence