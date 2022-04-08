Unpacking the UK Candidate Attraction report with Eploy

In this special edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, Erik Niewiarowski, Head of Video Content & Social Media at HR Grapevine, sits down with Bruce Groves, Marketing Director for Eploy Recruitment Software to unpack the 6th annual UK Candidate Attraction Report.
The pair discuss the report findings on issues like strategies for addressing skills shortages, job postings and what kind of content on job sites attract the best candidates.
