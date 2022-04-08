How Vodafone is enhancing support for parents & carers at work

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how the telecommunications firm is boosting its support for parents and carers within its workforce. It includes:

A look at how Vodafone is enhancing this support, including extended paid and unpaid leave among other things

Insight from Vodafone UK’s HR Director about how the firm is ‘committed to helping protect and support our people and their families through important life stages’

A look at the benefits of being an inclusive organisation.

