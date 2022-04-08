HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Sustainability &
Purpose Issue
Featuring: P&G, Burberry,
AkzoNobel, and Ocado Group
Read Here

'Make a real difference' | How Vodafone is enhancing support for parents & carers at work

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How Vodafone is enhancing support for parents & carers at work

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how the telecommunications firm is boosting its support for parents and carers within its workforce. It includes:

  • A look at how Vodafone is enhancing this support, including extended paid and unpaid leave among other things

  • Insight from Vodafone UK’s HR Director about how the firm is ‘committed to helping protect and support our people and their families through important life stages’

  • A look at the benefits of being an inclusive organisation.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

Govia Thameslink Railway reports apprentice boost
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

National Apprenticeship Week | Govia Thameslink Railway reports apprentice boost

News
3 mins read
Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?
Wagestream
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?

Webinar
Watch On Demand
SME Employee Benefits Research Report
Aston Lark
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

SME Employee Benefits Research Report

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence