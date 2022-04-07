HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
BBC, Tesco & AstraZeneca | 600 firms sign pledge to boost support for staff with menopause

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine
600 firms sign pledge to boost support for staff with menopause

High-profile firms are among 600 UK-based companies to have signed a pledge to make workplaces more supportive for staff going through menopause, The Times reports.

The Wellbeing of Women charity launched the Workplace Menopause Pledge after calls from the Countess of Wessex, one of the charity’s patrons, spoke out about the “tragic” effect that menopause can have on women’s careers, as employers were urged to do more to help.

