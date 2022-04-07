UK firms would hire Ukrainian refugees, new data finds

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at how employers are hoping to further their support for Ukrainian refugees. It includes:

Research from Reed finding that four in five employers would hire a Ukrainian refugee if given the chance.

A look at why businesses feel that an influx of Ukrainian talent could help

Insight on how some employers have stepped up to help out previously.

