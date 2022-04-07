Black, Asian & Mixed Race staff quitting due to lack of flexibility

A third of Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse people have left or considered leaving a job due to lack of flexibility, according to new research commissioned by Business In The Community (BITC), The Prince’s Responsible Business Network and Ipsos UK.
This compares to one-fifth of the white working population, who’ve also considered leaving a role due to lack of flexibility, suggesting that Black, Asian, Mixed Race and ethnically diverse people feel less supported by their employers than white people.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.