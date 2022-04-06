HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Sustainability &
Purpose Issue
Featuring: P&G, Burberry,
AkzoNobel, and Ocado Group
Read Here

Soaring costs | How the National Insurance hike will affect your business

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How the National Insurance hike will affect your business

The much-heralded increase in National Insurance comes into play today. Employees, businesses and the self-employed will pay an extra 1.25p in the pound as the base rate for National Insurance rises from 12% to 13.25%.

In real terms, this will mean an employee earning, for example. £27,000 a year example, will see their annual National Insurance contributions rise from £2,053 to £2,268.40.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How a shorter working week could help close the gender pay gap
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Equality | How a shorter working week could help close the gender pay gap

  • Feature
  • 3 mins read
A Roundup of the Best Ergonomic Office Equipment for Every Budget
Vitrue Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid working | A Roundup of the Best Ergonomic Office Equipment for Every Budget

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Staff could pay THOUSANDS to save jobs as 'fire & rehire' plan causes fury
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'It's shameful' | Staff could pay THOUSANDS to save jobs as 'fire & rehire' plan causes fury

  • News
  • 4 mins read
How to support working carers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to support working carers

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence