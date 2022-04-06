How the National Insurance hike will affect your business

The much-heralded increase in National Insurance comes into play today. Employees, businesses and the self-employed will pay an extra 1.25p in the pound as the base rate for National Insurance rises from 12% to 13.25%.

In real terms, this will mean an employee earning, for example. £27,000 a year example, will see their annual National Insurance contributions rise from £2,053 to £2,268.40.