How the National Insurance hike will affect your business

The much-heralded increase in National Insurance comes into play today. Employees, businesses and the self-employed will pay an extra 1.25p in the pound as the base rate for National Insurance rises from 12% to 13.25%.
In real terms, this will mean an employee earning, for example. £27,000 a year example, will see their annual National Insurance contributions rise from £2,053 to £2,268.40.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.