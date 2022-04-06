HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Sustainability &
Purpose Issue
Featuring: P&G, Burberry,
AkzoNobel, and Ocado Group
Read Here

'Feared for safety' | HR at Google-owned firm 'outright ignored' sexual assault complaints

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
HR at Google-owned firm 'outright ignored' sexual assault complaints

HR bosses at a Google-owned tech firm have been accused of ‘mishandling’, ‘minimising’ and ‘outright ignoring’ a former employee’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker, the Financial Times has reported.

The former employee at DeepMind, an AI technology company based in London, raised concerns over how grievances are dealt with, after complaining that a colleague had sexually assaulted her twice, according to the publication.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

'We have to take radical action now': Inside Sovereign Housing's first ever Environmental Social Governance (ESG) report
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

CSR | 'We have to take radical action now': Inside Sovereign Housing's first ever Environmental Social...

  • Feature
  • 6 mins read
A Roundup of the Best Ergonomic Office Equipment for Every Budget
Vitrue Health
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Hybrid working | A Roundup of the Best Ergonomic Office Equipment for Every Budget

  • Insight
  • 6 mins read
Fuelling people performance
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Fuelling people performance

  • Magazine
  • 12 mins read
Ex-Peloton staff crash new CEO's first meeting after thousands of jobs cut
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

On your bike | Ex-Peloton staff crash new CEO's first meeting after thousands of jobs cut

  • News
  • 4 mins read
Redefining Employee Experience in a new era
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redefining Employee Experience in a new era

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence