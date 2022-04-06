HR at Google-owned firm 'outright ignored' sexual assault complaints

HR bosses at a Google-owned tech firm have been accused of ‘mishandling’, ‘minimising’ and ‘outright ignoring’ a former employee’s allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker, the Financial Times has reported.
The former employee at DeepMind, an AI technology company based in London, raised concerns over how grievances are dealt with, after complaining that a colleague had sexually assaulted her twice, according to the publication.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.