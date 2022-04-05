HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
The Sustainability &
Purpose Issue
Featuring: P&G, Burberry,
AkzoNobel, and Ocado Group
Read Here

Work satisfaction | Which is the 'happiest working city' in the UK?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Which is the 'happiest working city' in the UK?

Following the release of new research, this Daily Comment piece takes a look at work satisfaction. It includes:

  • A look at data from Instantprint shedding light on the ‘happiest’ UK city to work in

  • Detail on what makes staff members feel satisfied in their role

  • A look at some of the ways that HR can boost employee satisfaction at work.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

L&D lead on apprenticeships at Premier Foods
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

'Harness new talent' | L&D lead on apprenticeships at Premier Foods

News
4 mins read
Redefining Employee Experience in a new era
Zendesk
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redefining Employee Experience in a new era

Webinar
Watch On Demand
6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change
Workhuman
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence