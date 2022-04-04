Activision Blizzard staff stage walkout after firm drops vaccine mandate

Staff at a scandal-ridden video game maker are set to stage a walkout this week over health and safety concerns, after the firm dropped its vaccine mandate.
As first reported by Bloomberg, and later The Verge, Activision Blizzard staff plan to down tools today, April 4, in protest against the company’s decision to lift measures requiring all of its US-based staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
