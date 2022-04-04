How the firm is enhancing its parental leave policy

This Daily Comment piece looks at General Mills’ overhaul of parental leave policies. It includes:

Insight on the firm’s enhanced benefits for working parents

Why bosses decided to boost the existing support for staff

Data on the lack of support for working parents at other companies

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: