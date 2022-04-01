What does a 'professional' look like in 2022?

In this week's edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, host Erik Niewiarowski sits down with Head of Content Kieran Howells to discuss how the concept of the 'professional' aesthetic has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The pair discuss protected characteristics, and celebrating individuality through physical appearance, and what this means for HR.

