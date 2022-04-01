HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
17th & 24th March 2022
Watch on Demand

April Fool's Day | 5 office pranks gone wrong & what HR should do about them

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
5 office pranks gone wrong & what HR should do about them

Today marks April Fool’s Day, the annual tradition that sees people play practical jokes and hoaxes on one another.

After a couple of years working remotely, many employees have made a recent return to the office, reforging friendships with co-workers, thus making the chance to pull a joke on one another all the more tempting.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How a 'right to disconnect' is gaining traction
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Stress and burnout | How a 'right to disconnect' is gaining traction

  • Feature
  • 5 mins read
There's much more to flexible working than the 4-day week or working from home
Crown Workforce Management Systems
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

New normal | There's much more to flexible working than the 4-day week or working from home

  • Insight
  • 3 mins read
Freshly baked L&D at Greggs
MHR
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cover Feature | Freshly baked L&D at Greggs

  • Magazine
  • 12 mins read
Should you introduce 'flexible public holidays'?
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Deloitte | Should you introduce 'flexible public holidays'?

  • News
  • 5 mins read
Redefining Employee Experience in a new era
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Redefining Employee Experience in a new era

  • Webinar
  • Watch On Demand
6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

6 Tips to Increase Employee Engagement in Times of Change

  • Learning Resource
  • Download
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd.
EG - 40 Years of Excellence