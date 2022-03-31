In this video, HR Grapevine Head of Content, Kieran Howells, discusses the positive influence that neurodiversity has on the workforce, and the challenges that HR is currently facing identifying and managing it.
Create a FREE account to access this content.
You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.
- Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
- Read news and features from across all our websites.
- Get exclusive content only available to account holders.