Cash crisis | 1 in 8 staff 'not paid enough' to cover food & bills, report finds

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
1 in 8 staff 'not paid enough' to cover food & bills, report finds

Shocking new data suggests that one in eight UK employees is not earning enough money to support themselves without having to go into debt to pay for basic household essentials including food and bills.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to escalate, new research from CIPD, the industry body that supports careers in HR and L&D, has uncovered the fragile state of working Britain’s finances. While one in eight (12%) workers is not earning enough to get by, a further one in ten (10%) do not think their job protects them from falling into poverty.

