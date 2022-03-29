HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
Cost-of-living crisis | Rising inflation may widen the UK's gender pay gap

Rising inflation may widen the UK's gender pay gap

Soaring inflation may be contributing to the gender pay gap, a new study by study by HR and payroll software provider CIPHR has suggested. Their data, which was based on a poll of over 1,000 employees, found that women were 8% less likely than men to have been offered a pay rise that was in line with inflation.

Driven by the rising cost of global energy, and exacerbated by supply chain issues plus goods and labour shortages caused by Brexit, the pandemic, and now the Ukraine war, inflation is currently around 6% and predicted to reach a 40-year high of over 8.7% in the final three months of 2022.

