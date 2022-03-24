How AstraZeneca supports neurodiverse employees

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski sits down with Rebekah Martin, the SVP of Reward and Inclusion at AstraZeneca, to talk all things neurodiversity, and how HR can support its neurodiverse employees.
In the open and frank conversation, the pair discuss AstraZeneca's own solutions to celebrating neurodiversity, and share top tips on how others can make this an essential part of their HR strategy.
