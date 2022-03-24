HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
24th March 2022
Watch Stream
Season 12

NEW PODCAST | How AstraZeneca supports neurodiverse employees

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How AstraZeneca supports neurodiverse employees

This week, podcast host Erik Niewiarowski sits down with Rebekah Martin, the SVP of Reward and Inclusion at AstraZeneca, to talk all things neurodiversity, and how HR can support its neurodiverse employees.

In the open and frank conversation, the pair discuss AstraZeneca's own solutions to celebrating neurodiversity, and share top tips on how others can make this an essential part of their HR strategy.

Create a FREE account to access this content.

Already have an account?

You can access this article and lots more with a free myGrapevine account.

  • Create a personalised content feed around the topics that matter most to you.
  • Read news and features from across all our websites.
  • Get exclusive content only available to account holders.
Create my free account

Welcome Back

Don't have an account yet?
Forgot your password?

Related Content

How to ensure your company isn't alienating neurodiverse workers
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Good for all | How to ensure your company isn't alienating neurodiverse workers

Feature
6 mins read
Spotlight on Wren Kitchens, leading the way with recruitment
Eploy
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Talent teams | Spotlight on Wren Kitchens, leading the way with recruitment

Insight
3 mins read
How can HR improve the performance management process?
Workhuman
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

We ask the experts | How can HR improve the performance management process?

Magazine
8 mins read
Firm embroiled in HR furore as disabled worker wins £45k discrimination payout
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Tesco | Firm embroiled in HR furore as disabled worker wins £45k discrimination payout

News
4 mins read
DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey
Culture Amp
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

DEI Toolkit: Starting your Diversity, Equity & Inclusion journey

Webinar
Watch On Demand
Recruiting & DEI - Getting To Grips With Your Data
SplashBI
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Recruiting & DEI - Getting To Grips With Your Data

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence