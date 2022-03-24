Currys boosts hourly base rate for colleagues - here's why

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at the recent wage boost at Currys. It includes:

Detail on the pay increase at Currys, which marks the second rise in the last 12 months

Insight from the firm’s CPO on why the technology retailer has done this

A look at how boosting pay could help HR.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: