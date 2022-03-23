HR & Benefits Publication of the Year
People Place Performance
Virtual Event
24th March 2022
Register for Free

Employee inclusion | How can HR support neurodiversity at work?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How can HR support neurodiversity at work?

With this week marking Neurodiversity Celebration Week, this Daily Comment piece takes a look at how the people function can support neurodiversity in the workplace. It includes:

  • A look at Texthelp data which sheds light on the awareness of neurodiversity conditions among HR

  • Insight on how HR can better support neurodiversity in the workplace

  • Detail on why open discussions could be key with this.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including:

More Related

Upgrade to access

Already a member?

This content is only available to members of myGrapevine+.

myGrapevine+ is the latest way we are supporting a growing community of forward-thinking business leaders. Members can access a host of specially developed content and tools that aren't available anywhere else, helping you set new standards in business and people leadership every day.

  • Access to exclusive member-only content including:
    • The 'Leaders Series', a set of video interviews with leading business and HR voices
    • Strategic deep dives and expert tips for professional development and innovative practise
  • Access to the entire archive of news, features and insights from HR Grapevine and our other sites.
  • Unlimited access to the full back catalogue of our award-winning Magazine and other publications.

First month just £1! *

Join myGrapevine+ Now
* Billed via Credit/Debit card at £1 for first month, then £22.99 per month. One time use only.

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a member yet?

Related Content

HR lead on the firm's 'purpose-driven' employment package
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Virgin Money | HR lead on the firm's 'purpose-driven' employment package

News
5 mins read
Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?
Wagestream
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Cost of Living Crisis: how should HR support on financial wellbeing in 2022?

Webinar
Register Now
How to Smooth the Return to the Office
Plumm
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

How to Smooth the Return to the Office

Learning Resource
Download Now
© 1979-2022 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
EG - 40 Years of Excellence