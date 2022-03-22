Woman sacked for taking time off after miscarriage wins legal case

A woman who was sacked for taking time off following a pregnancy miscarriage has been awarded more than £10,000 by an employment tribunal.
As first reported by The Herald, Ashley Stokes suffered the loss of her baby in August 2020 and received a dismissal letter from letting firm Glenham Property just three weeks later.
