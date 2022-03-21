Should staff come into work if they have COVID-19?

This Daily Comment piece takes a look at what to do if staff have Covid-19 following the end of legal restrictions. It includes:

A look at the news that Wilko dropped plans to make staff who have coronavirus come into work

Insight from a legal expert about what employees should do if they test positive

Detail on sick pay arrangements and what workplace measures could also be put in place.

This piece is exclusive to myGrapevine+ and is only available as part of our premium membership.

Looking for more? We have a wide range of other content you'll be interested in, covering everything from business best practice to the latest leadership trends, including: