HR boss boasted of firm's 'family culture' before 800 sackings

A recruitment video made by P&O Ferries has emerged that promises would-be employees that being part of P&O is “[N]ot just a job, it's a career...It's family.”

The discovery of the video on social media, as reported in the Daily Mail, is a further embarrassing blow to the ferry company, which is currently embroiled in a PR fiasco after 800 employees were sacked last week over a Zoom call without any prior warning or consultation.